Despite losing his father a day earlier, Mandeep Singh came out to open Kings XI Punjab innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad and is earning praises from all around the world. The right-handed batsman, who played only three games in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) before this contest, replaced in-form opener Mayank Agarwal, who sustained an injury against Delhi Capitals a few days back. As per several reports, Mandeep’s father Hardev Singh had suffered a significant deterioration in his health last month. He was admitted in a Chandigarh-based hospital before breathing his last on October 23. Despite the major tragedy, Mandeep showcased the great spirit and opened Punjab’s innings. Paying tribute to the batsman’s late father, KXIP players also sported black bands in their arms. KXIP vs SRH Score Updates IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, SRH captain David Warner elected to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after winning the toss. Mandeep indeed has a great responsibility on his shoulders as Mayank Agarwal was in red-hot form in the tournament. Also, he opened the innings despite the presence of Chris Gayle who batted brilliantly in the last few games. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens praised the Indian batsman.

Praises From Mandeep!!

Lost his father last night, but Mandy’s out here to open! 🙌 Way to go, Mandy#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KXIPvSRH — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 24, 2020

Nitish Rana Also Played Despite Father-In-Law's Loss!!

Nitish Rana played a day after losing his father-in-law. Mandeep Singh playing after losing his father. Nothing but respect for these two. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 24, 2020

Respect!!

Massive effort from Mandeep Singh who just lost his dad today and still showing up to play IPL at night. And been sent out to open the bat! #IPL10 — Damion Maher (@Damion23) October 24, 2020

Indeed!!

Mandeep Singh Lost his Dad in Morning Today ,,,But he playing Evening 🙏 Very Difficult be strong Mnadeep play well ☹️ #KXIPvSRH — JAVID.NTR🇮🇳 (@iamjavid111) October 24, 2020

Great Dedication!!

mandeep singh is playing today after losing his father this morning, man hats off to his dedication pic.twitter.com/aaYvGqd47r — abhinav. (@abhipvtx) October 24, 2020

Its’s a crucial game for both teams’ point of view as their position in team standings is quite similar. With KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran being in red-hot form, Punjab will be determined to post a mammoth total while Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan will have the onus to make an impact with the ball.

