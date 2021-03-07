Martin Guptill scored a fiery half-century in the fifth and deciding T20I against Australia as New Zealand won the game by seven wickets and clinched the series 3-2. During the course of his 71-run knock, the Kiwi opener also added an illustrious feather in his hat. Guptill displaced Rohit Sharma to become the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is. The 34-year-old achieved the feat by scoring his fifth run of the match. By the end of the game, Guptill raised his tally to 2839 runs in 99 games, whereas the Indian opener has 2773 runs in 108 games. Indian captain Virat Kohli remains the leading run-getter in the format with 2928 runs in 85 games. Martin Guptill’s Colossal Six off Adam Zampa Lands on Stadium Roof.

Guptill has been a cornerstone of New Zealand’s limited-overs teams ever since making his international debut back in January 2009. His ability to score runs rapidly took many bowling line-ups by storm, while his knack of staying at the crease for long makes him even more lethal. In fact, Guptill’s tally of 139 sixes is the highest for any player in T20 Internationals. With being just 34, a lot of cricket is still left in him, and the swashbuckler would like to continue his stellar batting form. Aaron Finch Unleashes Stunning Switch Hit to Complete Half-Century During New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I 2021.

New Zealand Win Deciding T20I!!

New Zealand win the game and the series 👏 A 106-run opening stand sets up a seven-wicket victory for the hosts.#NZvAUS | https://t.co/L6nrYPfMzJ pic.twitter.com/9wQwHDpKTC — ICC (@ICC) March 7, 2021

Meanwhile, New Zealand must be on cloud nine with their emphatic series win over Australia. However, they also must focus on the factors which led them to defeat in the third and fourth T20I. On the other hand, Australia have some work to do with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 months away in India.

