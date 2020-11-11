Indian cricketer Mayank Markande will celebrate his 23rd birthday today (November 11, 2020). Born in Bathinda, Punjab, the cricketer currently represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and made his international debut for India in February 2019 in a Twenty-20 game against Australia. The youngster represents Punjab in domestic cricket. So as Mayank Agarwal turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Mayank Markande came into the limelight during his debut season in the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians. The cricketer debuted in IPL in 2018 and in his first campaign took a total of 15 wickets. Markande made his Twenty 20 debut for Punjab in the 2017-18 Sayed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and List A debut in the 2017–18 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Lesser Known Facts About Mayank Markande

Mayank Markande Was Born on November 11, 1997

He was 16-years-old when he made his Punjab Under-19 debut

Mayank Markande plays for Punjab in domestic cricket and has represented them in List A, First-Class and T20 cricket

Mayank Markande made his IPL debut in 2018 against CSK, dismissing MS Dhoni and finishing with 3/23

He won his maiden Indian Premier League trophy with Mumbai Indians in 2019

Mayank Markande made his debut for Indian on February 24, 2019, against Australia

Before making his IPL debut, the youngster had played in 6 List A and 4 domestic T20s. Mayank Markande is one of the emerging prospects in Indian cricket and has the potential to reach the heights of his idol, Shane Warne. The spinner started his cricketing journey as a pacer but on the advice of his coach switched to leg-pin.

