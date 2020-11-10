Mumbai Indians are in yet another Indian Premier League final. With four titles in the cabinet, the Mumbai-based side are the most the successful IPL team and now are looking for their record fifth IPL title. Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Suryakumar Yadav and others have performed well for Mumbai Indians and are looking determined to win the IPL 2020 final in Dubai. As the defending champions gear up for the IPL 2020 final, we bring you All the best wishes, Good Luck Images, motivational quotes and positive messages to cheer for your MI team. IPL 2020 Final: Here’s How Mumbai Indians Made It to Summit Clash of Indian Premier League Season 13 in Dubai.

MI fortunes changed ever since Rohit Sharma took over the reins of the side in 2013. The Hitman led from the front and guided the team to glory in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. The Mumbai-based team, however, have never been able to defend their title successfully, and it is something they would like to change this season. Also, the core of the team hasn't been the same since the last few seasons, which will help them to come together as a unit. As IPL 2020 final takes a countdown, let's look the positive messages, WhatsApp stickers and images to support the Rohit Sharma-led team. All the photos are available for free. Is MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Live Telecast Available on DD Free Dish, Doordarshan National, DD Sports and Star Sports First TV Channels?

Best of Luck, Mumbai Indians (File Image)

With Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya in the ranks, MI already were a formidable team. However, the addition of Trent Boult has strengthened the team even more. The side, however, will miss the services of Lasith Malinga, who's the highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 170 scalps and helped them win the IPL 2019 final.

