Michael Holding is one of the respectable voices in the cricket world. The former West Indies cricketer just like his career as a player has impressed one and all with his commentary. Holding never shies away from calling spade a spade while doing commentary. That’s how his bowling was- to the point! Holding was known as tearaway fast-bowler who would trouble the best in the business with his bowling. Born on February 16, 1954, Half Way Tree, Kingston in Jamaica, Holding turns 67 today. Michael Holding Breaks Down During TV Interview While Recalling Racism Incident (Watch Video).

Holding was known as ‘Whispering Death’ during his playing days as he would silently zoom past the umpire and bowl fast, perhaps faster than anyone. Holding represented West Indies in 60 Tests and 102 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Meanwhile, as Holding turns a year older; here’s a look few impressive stats from his career.

Best Bowling Figures in a Match: In 1976, Holding picked 14/149 agains England at The Oval. Believe it or not! It remains the best bowling figures in a Test match by a West Indies bowler. In England’s first innings, Holding picked 8/92 and then in second innings, he scalped 6/57 as West Indies won the Test by 231 runs.

Five-Wicket Hauls: During his Test career Holding picked 13 five-wicket hauls. He is at number five on the list of Windies bowlers with most five-wickets in an innings in Tests.

Half-Centuries: Holding was no mug with the bat as he scored six Test half-centuries, besides two in ODIs. Interestingly, his fifties in Tests came while batting at positions 8,9 and 10. He scored one fifty while batting at 8, three while batting at 9 and two while batting at 10. His highest Test score of 73 came while batting at 9, that too in his penultimate Test match.

