For a while now there has been a lot of buzz about Black Lives Matter and the people have raised their voices on how racism has been affecting the lives of the blacks. Now ahead of the first test match between England and West Indies in Southampton, Michael Holding has delivered a strong message for the same. While his conversation with his fellow commentators, the former Caribbean legend emphasised on the importance of education and said, “Until we educate the entire human race, this thing will not stop for both blacks and whites.” Cristiano Ronaldo, His Juventus Teammates, AC Milan Stand Up Against Racism; Don 'No Racism', 'Black Lives Matter' Training Shirts Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final (See Pics).

Holding begun by saying that he hasn’t experienced any of these incidents while growing up in Jamaica for a probable reason that he wasn't mixing with the people who make made him feel inferior. The former West Indian cricketer also said that one needs to go back in history to find the root cause of the entire issue. The video of his thought went viral on social media and was shared on Twitter on the official handle of the Sky Sports. You can watch the video below.

"Until we educate the entire human race, this thing will not stop." Michael Holding delivers a powerful message, explaining why #BlackLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/2jiATkOqQ4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 8, 2020

Many other sporting celebrities from all sports came together to raise their voice for black lives matter. Roger Federer, Marcus Rashford, Coco Gauff were the ones who raised their voices against the same and shared their thoughts on social media. The Black Lives Matter movement began after a man named George Floyde was killed by the police in the USA.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).