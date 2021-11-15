Proving your detractors wrong is one thing and to do it in a World Cup final in front of a packed stadium and against a potent opposition is another. Well, ask Mitchell Marsh how he completely turned the tables and potentially played his career-defining knock in national colours. Batting at number three, the all-rounder played a match-winning 77-run knock off 50 balls and won Australia their first-ever T20 World Cup title. Following this win, an old video of him resurfaced on the internet, which was from the 2019 Ashes. The video is part of a press conference where Marsh says that 'Most of Australia hates me' hinting at his poor performance in the Baggy Green. Take a look at the clip below: David Warner Wins Player of The Tournament At T20 World Cup 2021, Check List of Players Who Walked Away With This Award in Previous Editions of WC

Chuffed for Mitchell Marsh. Remember this from the 2019 Ashes when @beastieboy07 asked him about how he's viewed back in Australia: "Yeah, most of Australia hate me." Probably not anymore, Mitch #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/REJJlI7PUL — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) November 14, 2021

He also says in the video that "Australians are passionate, they love their cricket. They want people to do well. There's no doubt I have had a lot of opportunity at Test level and haven't quite nailed it. But hopefully, they can respect me for the fact that I keep coming back and love playing for Australia. I love wearing the Baggy Green and I keep trying. Hopefully I will win them over one day." Australian Captain Aaron Finch Highlights That Dressing Room Turmoil Is a Thing of Past After T20 World Cup 2021 Win

Surely did he win them over! The right-hander kept the run chase going with his unbeaten knock yielding six fours and four sixes. He was named Man of the Match for his effort and now, one can well and truly predict an upward curve in his Australia career. Mitchell Marsh also played handy knocks all throughout the competition, scoring a total of 185 runs in five innings at an average of 61.66.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2021 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).