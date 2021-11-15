Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup 2021 and soon the Player of the Tournament award was given away to David Warner. He played a fine knock to take the team to win their maiden T20 World Cup title. Warner finished the tournament scoring 289 runs at an average of 48.16. In this article, we shall have a look at the previous winners of the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cups. This also included three half-centuries. With this knock, it became quite easier for Australia to chase the total of 173 runs quite easily against New Zealand. David Warner's Wife Candice Slams Critics After Aussie Opener Leads Team to T20 WC 2021 Title (See Post).

He scored 53 runs in the finals and took the team to a thumping 8-wicket win. Needless to say that Warner has shrugged off all the tags attached to him. Right before the T20 World Cup 2021, Warner's form was something that even the Australian team management seemed to be worried about. But Warner proved all his critics wrong and only went on to perform better. With this, he bagged the Man of the Tournament award. Now, let's have a look at the previous winners of this award.

Man of The Tournament Awards:

Year Player Performance 2007 Shahid Afridi 12 wickets 2009 Tillakaratne Dilshan 317 runs 2010 Kevin Pietersen 248 Runs 2012 Shane Watson 249 runs and 11 wickets 2014 Virat Kohli 319 runs 2016 Virat Kohli 273 runs 2021 David Warner 289 runs

After Warner won the award, even his wife Candice Warner also posted a tweet on social media and slammed critics for the tags they had put against the Aussie opener.

