Mohammad Amir celebrates his 29th birthday on April 13 (Tuesday) 2021. The once-promising Pakistan pacer announced his retirement from international cricket last year after struggling with injuries and a rift with the Pakistan cricket board. Amir made his international debut for Pakistan at the age of 17 in the 2009 T20 World Cup where he led Pakistan to the title. A left-arm pacer, Amir was famous for his pace and swing. He represented the national team in over 100 international matches. As Amir celebrates his 29th birthday, take a look at some quick facts about the former Pakistan fast bowler. George Linde’s All-Round Brilliance Guides South Africa to Six-Wicket Win Over Pakistan in 2nd T20I, Series Levelled 1–1.

Amir burst into the scene after being spotted by Wasim Akram during a pace camp in 2007. Akram spotted him and picked him for the U19 team. Amir picked eight wickets under an average of 16.37 during the U-19 tour of England. He made his Test and ODI debut against Sri Lanka in the same year after being part of the Pakistan national team that won the 2009 T20 World Cup. Take a look at some facts about him. Riley Meredith Quick Facts: Meet the Australian Speedster as He Makes IPL Debut for Punjab Kings.

Mohammad Amir was born in the Gujar Khan Province of Punjab in Pakistan on April 13, 1992

Amir is one of the rare cricketers to make his international debut for the national team at the World Cup. He made his Pakistan debut against England in the group stages of the 2009 ICC World T20 tournament.

He is the youngest bowler to take 50 Test wickets and also the youngest ever to take a five-wicket haul in Tests against England

Amir is also the third-youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Test matches. He was 17 years and 257 days old when he picked a five-for against Australia

He was part of Pakistan’s 2009 ICC World T20 and 2017 ICC Champions Trophy teams

Amir represented the Pakistan national team in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 40 Twenty20 international matches. In 36 Tests, Amir picked 119 wickets while in the ODIs he took 81 wickets and also scored two half-centuries. Amir took 59 wickets in T20Is before announcing his retirement.

