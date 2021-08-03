Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has decided to not take part in the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL). He was one of the former International cricketers to have signed up for the KPL 2021. The newest T20 league backed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made it to the headlines after former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs in a tweet alleged that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has threatened him to not take part in KPL or else he will be banned to enter India for any cricket related work. Herschelle Gibbs Reveals That BCCI Has Threatened Him To Not Play in Kashmir Premier League T20.

Apart from Gibbs, former international cricketers like Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka), Tino Best (West Indies), Rory Kleinveldt (South Africa), and Chris Tremlett (England) are part of KPL, which apparently features many current and former Pakistan stars as well. Meanwhile, Panesar took to Twitter and wrote, “I have decided not to participate in the KPL because of the political tensions between India and Pakistan over kashmir issues. I don't want to be in the middle of this , it would make me feel uncomfortable.” KPL 2021: PCB Seems Confused over Kashmir Premier League T20 Issue, Says BCCI Official.

Here’s Monty Panesar’s Tweet

I have decided not to participate in the KPL because of the political tensions between India and Pakistan over kashmir issues. I don't want to be in the middle of this , it would make me feel uncomfortable. #KPL2021 #Kashmir #india #Cricket #Pakistan #ENGvIND #TheHundred — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) August 1, 2021

Panesar was set to represent Kotli Lions as an overseas player in the KPL 2021. Apart from Lions, KPL features Rawalakot Hawks, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions. KPL 2021 is set to begin from August 06.

