Mumbai, September 6: South African batter Matthew Breetzke continued his dream run in ODI cricket, becoming the first player to register scores of fifty-plus in each of his first five ODIs. Breetzke accomplished this feat during his side's second ODI against England at Lord's on Thursday. In the match, Breetzke went on to score 85 in 77 balls, with seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of over 110. Let's take a look at players with most runs after five innings in men's ODIs.

Matthew Breetzke

South African batter Matthew Breetzke tops the list as he has scored 463 runs in first five ODI innings.

Tom Cooper

Netherlands batter Tom Cooper is second on the list with 374 runs after playing five ODI innings.

Allan Lamb

Former England batter Allan Lamb scored 328 runs after playing his first five innings in the One-Day Internationals.

Sunil Ambris

West Indies cricketer Sunil Ambris is fourth in the list with 316 runs after the first five innings of his ODI career.

Temba Bavuma

South Africa ODI skipper Temba Bavuma is fifth in the list after scoring 309 runs in the five innings.