MS Dhoni New Look: Unshaved CSK Captain Makes Rare Appearance in Ziva’s Video, Resembles Original Thala in Grey-Beard

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter/@mufaddal_vohra)

MS Dhoni has for long been missing from action. Be it in the cricket field or public appearance, Dhoni has refrained from many any comments about his future and also seldom appears in the public. And with the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown forcing everyone to remain in home-quarantine, fans have been further deprived of taking a look at their favourite cricket star or even watching him play. But from the latest video, it appears we have got details about Dhoni’s new look. While many others from the sporting fraternity have cut their hair and shaved beards sitting at home, Dhoni seems to have walked a different path. MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Meditating in Lawn Is Certainly the Cutest Picture You Will Find on the Internet Today!

Dhoni’s new look will certainly make you call him the Thala. Well, that’s what the CSK fans call him. Thala refers to a leader and a captain and for the fan base of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dhoni is certainly the Thala. In his latest look, Dhoni seems to be sporting a beard. His grey beard added to him simple hair-cut gives him the look of a south-Indian actor. MS Dhoni’s Return Will Benefit Indian Cricket, if He Plays T20 World Cup It Would Be Easier for Us: Kuldeep Yadav.

MS Dhoni's New Look

MS Dhoni's situation being in quarantine. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gyatnkFYGq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 8, 2020

The picture has already gone viral on the Internet with fans widely praising the former Indian skipper over his new look. Some have also been left confused on seeing Dhoni keep the grey bears instead of trimming it off. But fro of what it looks like, this might just be Dhoni’s new look for the year 2020.

The picture was sourced from a video on Ziva Dhoni's official Instagram account. In the video, Dhoni and his 5-year-old daughter can be seen playing with their pet dog and although he has kept himself away from making any appearances in the past videos or showing his back, the Thala of Indian cricket makes his appearance – for few seconds – in this one.

Dhoni Appears in Ziva's Video With New Look

View this post on Instagram #runninglife post sunset ! A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on May 8, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been on a self-imposed exile from cricket for the last seven months and has not played any form of cricket since India’s exit from the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. He was supposed to return with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020. But the lucrative franchise T20 tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the lockdown.