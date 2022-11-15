After a disappointing semifinal exit at the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022, there are changes that are expected to ring in, with respect to India’s plans in the shortest version of the game. India were handed a 10-wicket hammering by England in the semifinal as the Men in Blue, despite an impressive Super 12 campaign, failed to bring home a second T20 World Cup title. A lot of criticism followed where detractors bashed India’s ‘old-school approach’ to T20 cricket and the differences were made even clearer with their semifinal opponents England, going on to win the title by adopting a very aggressive approach. IPL 2023 Live News Updates, November 15

According to a report in The Telegraph, then MS Dhoni could be in for a second stint with the Indian T20 side. Dhoni is likely to hang up his boots after IPL 2023 and post that, the BCCI are keen to use his experience and skill in grooming the T20 side. The former captain, who was incidentally the last Indian skipper to win an ICC title, had worked as an interim mentor for India at the last T20 World Cup in the UAE. And this time, he could be given a role with the squad in the shortest format by the BCCI, where he could help them play the fearless brand of cricket needed for modern-day T20 cricket.

The report further claims that Dhoni might get to work with a specialized set of players in the T20 side and help them excel in the format. In this regard, England have turned out to be an example of the success that a revolution in playing style can bring, with them being the reigning champions in both limited-overs formats. After a group stage exit at the World Cup in 2015, England rethought their strategy and appointed former skipper Andrew Strauss in a new role, as the 'Director of Cricket'. Some radical changes were made to the side in limited-overs cricket and in four years' time, Eoin Morgan and co showed the progress they made with a maiden World Cup win. Now, Jos Buttler's England have added to the legacy.

India have had a series of heartbreaks in ICC events with them being knocked out of a T20 World Cup, in the semifinal stage for the second time since 2016.

