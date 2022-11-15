The date for retaining players by all the franchises is finally here and it is set to be quite an action-packed day in the IPL trade window with many franchises looking to get good players at the best deals possible. There have been many developments in the IPL trade window so far, especially the last two days being a busy one for Kolkata Knight Riders, who have traded in three players so far. Other franchises like Mumbai Indians have also been in the mix. We will provide you with all the live updates from the IPL trade window as franchises chalk up and rethink their plans of retaining and releasing players ahead of the auction in December.

CSK Reportedly Retain Maheesh Theekshana:

Maheesh Theekshana - CSK: Retained ✅ https://t.co/NqQuiqGjhd— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 14, 2022

