MS Dhoni's father Pan Singh Dhoni and mother Devaki Devi have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. As per several reports, Dhoni's parents have been admitted to the Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi. In the past few days, India has witnessed a rapid rise in the COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, India reported 2.95 lakh cases of coronavirus infection, and now, Dhoni's parents have also contracted the widely-spreading disease. Meanwhile, the former Indian captain is currently leading Chennai Super Kings in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Later in the day, he'll take the field for the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MS Dhoni’s Parents Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Taken to Hospital in Ranchi.

Notably, all the IPL teams are under strict bio-secure bubble restrictions amid the COVID-19 infection. Dhoni had joined the CSK side in March to prepare for IPL 2021 and has been inside the bio-secure bubble since then. However, multiple players, including Liam Livingstone and Josh Hazlewood, have pulled out of the tournament, citing bubble fatigue.

Dhoni's Parents Contract COVID-19 Virus!!

Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable: Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

As per the current norms, a player who leaves the bio-secure bubble will have to serve a seven-day mandatory quarantine period upon his return to rejoin the side's camp.

Ahead of the 2021 edition, Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal and Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, all the three have since recovered and joined their respective sides.

