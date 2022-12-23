Mumbai Indians (MI) is the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since Rohit Sharma took over the reigns of captaincy, Mumbai Indians has won 5 out of the 10 times they competed for. Rohit will continue to lead the side in IPL 2023 as well. In the IPL 2022 auction, Mumbai Indians has played some risky gambles that needs to be backed up well. At the IPL 2023 auction, a total of 404 players will go under the hammer, Below you will find out the list of players bought by MI at the IPL 2023 auction. IPL 2023 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Mini-Auction on Star Sports and JioCinema Online.

MI came into the mega auction with a purse of INR 20.55 crore left and 9 slots left to fill in their team (6 domestic and 3 overseas). MI have a task in front of themselves to settle the lower order batting issues and bolster the spin department. After a waiting game not delivering last time, some aggressive bidding upfront is expected from them.

MI Full Squad For IPL 2023

MI Players Bought at IPL 2023 Mini Auction: To Be Updated.

MI Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

MI Previous Season Recap: A disaster campaign of MI saw them go through a very long losing streak and a finish at the bottom of the IPL 2022 table. That made them part ways with one of their long-term servant Kieron Pollard and also, they saw a change of head coach.

