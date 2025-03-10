WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Two teams that have already qualified for the playoffs, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants are gearing up to lock horns in the next Women's Premier League Season 3 match. This is the last league phase game for Gujarat Giants and the second last for Mumbai Indians. The winner of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match has a chance to better their NRR and reach the top spot. The final standings will however depend on the last match only. Mumbai Indians Take On In-Form Gujarat Giants With Eye on Top Spot on WPL 2025 Points Table.

Gujarat Giants are in superb form, having won all their past three games. Mumbai Indians also are in good form, having the same eight points as GG-W despite playing a game less. MI-W does have the lowest NRR among the top three teams, but a win here will give them a better chance of finishing at the top spot, as they are the only side among all qualified to have two matches to play, DC-W have none, while GG-W have only this one in league phase.

When is MI-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will take on each other in the 19th match of WPL 2025 on Monday, March 10. The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 viewing options below.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of MI-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. Mumbai Indians' Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Penalised For Showing Dissent At Umpire's Decision During MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of MI-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges.

