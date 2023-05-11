Match number 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Mumbai Indians cross swords with Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on May 12, 2023, Friday. Before the match between Mumbai and Gujarat gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing 11 games. After a shaky start in the IPL, Mumbai Indians are slowly making good progress. Since they last lost against Gujarat, the Rohit Sharma-led unit has fought their way back onto the top. IPL 2023: ‘Losing Three Wickets in Power-Play Stopped Us From Chasing a Gettable Target’, Says Delhi Capitals Captain David Warner.

After playing 11 games, they registered six victories and five losses and thus are sitting nicely in the third spot with 12 points and that is not bad, considering the depth and form of the squad. The five-time IPL champions in their last game defeated the 2016 IPL finalists, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), to record their sixth win of the season. Mumbai in their upcoming match will look to carry on their winning run as they aim to snatch a place in the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, after a flying start in the IPL, got off the track and suffered a few defeats. However, they soon recovered from the losses and regained their winning momentum as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to record their eighth win of the season. Sitting nicely at the top of the points table with 16 points after registering eight wins and three losses, Gujarat are well on their way to reach the playoffs for the second successive time for second successive season.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Mumbai and Gujarat, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between MI and GT, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Mumbai and Gujarat is Gujarat. IPL 2023: India Call-Up Not Far Away for Rinku Singh, Says Harbhajan Singh Ahead of KKR v RR 2023 Clash.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 game between MI and GT. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Gujarat Titans side are the favourites with 52% winning chance and it is also justified, given the form and performance Gujarat have put earlier this season added with the way they have beaten Mumbai earlier. The prediction further states that Mumbai have got 48% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be a close encounter. However, there is also possibility that Mumbai may also pull off a win against Gujarat, provided if Mumbai put up their best performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).