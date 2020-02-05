Navdeep Saini in Place of Shardul Thakur! Twitterati Asks for Former's Inclusion After India’s Four-Wicket Loss Against New Zealand in 1st ODI
Indian bowlers failed to defend a mammoth looking total of 347 runs in first India vs New Zealand ODI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton and lost the match by four wickets, trailing 0-1 in the three-match series. Shardul Thakur was the most expensive bowler as he gave away 80 runs from just nine overs. The likes of Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls smashed the pacer to all the parts of the ground. Twitterati were also impressed by Thakur’s poor display and they bashed the team management for selecting him ahead of Navdeep Saini. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Saini who bowled some brilliant spells in the T20I series was expected to be the part of the playing XI in ODIs too. However, he warmed the benches in the opening match and the decision didn’t go down well with the Indian cricket fans. Their anger was heated up by Thakur’s poor bowling display. Saini is someone who can set the speed gun on fire and his ability to bowl pin-point yorker could have come handy in the death overs. However, he wasn’t in the line-up but the netizens certainly want to see him replacing Thakur in second ODI.

With this triumph, the home side have gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and a win in the next match will seal the deal for them. On the other hand, the visitors will have to clinch the do-or-die encounter to stay alive in the series. The second ODI will be played on February 8 at the Eden Park in Auckland.