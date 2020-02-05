Navdeep Saini in Place of Shardul Thakur! Twitterati Asks for Former's Inclusion After India’s Four-Wicket Loss Against New Zealand in 1st ODI

Navdeep Saini In Place Of Shardul Thakur! (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indian bowlers failed to defend a mammoth looking total of 347 runs in first India vs New Zealand ODI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton and lost the match by four wickets, trailing 0-1 in the three-match series. Shardul Thakur was the most expensive bowler as he gave away 80 runs from just nine overs. The likes of Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls smashed the pacer to all the parts of the ground. Twitterati were also impressed by Thakur’s poor display and they bashed the team management for selecting him ahead of Navdeep Saini. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Saini who bowled some brilliant spells in the T20I series was expected to be the part of the playing XI in ODIs too. However, he warmed the benches in the opening match and the decision didn’t go down well with the Indian cricket fans. Their anger was heated up by Thakur’s poor bowling display. Saini is someone who can set the speed gun on fire and his ability to bowl pin-point yorker could have come handy in the death overs. However, he wasn’t in the line-up but the netizens certainly want to see him replacing Thakur in second ODI.

Why is Saini not playing? India bat from 1-7 so why do we need Thakur’s ‘batting ability’? Saini is a wicket taker and that’s what we lacked today! #NZvIND #NZvsIND — Arup Ghose (@arup_ghose) February 5, 2020

India should have selected Navdeep Saini instead of @JadhavKedar by giving allrounder's role to @imShard — Prabhat Singh (@parmar_Xx) February 5, 2020

There will come a Day when Saini will refuse to play Because he is treated as Shit and always behind the pecking order in Thakur who shouldn't be anywhere near the XI — . (@TheTweetOfAbby) February 5, 2020

India should play Navdeep Saini in the next ODI. The youngster is still looking to cement his place in the side, can bowl fast and should be given a long rope. Chuck Thakur and play Saini. Batting is good enough to last 50 overs on most days. #IndvNZ — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) February 5, 2020

Why Thakur ahead of Saini ? If the reason is Thakur bats better then why not play 11 batsmen only. Saini did well against Australia. Just can't understand the logic. — gunjankishor (@gunjankishor3) February 5, 2020

With this triumph, the home side have gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and a win in the next match will seal the deal for them. On the other hand, the visitors will have to clinch the do-or-die encounter to stay alive in the series. The second ODI will be played on February 8 at the Eden Park in Auckland.