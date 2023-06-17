Cricket crazy nation Nepal will be hoping that their team books a spot in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India in October-November as they face other teams in the Qualifying tournament. A total of two spots are up for grabs as ten teams fight it out in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The ten teams have been divided into two groups with each pool consisting of five teams. On Which Channel ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch CWC Qualifying Matches Live Streaming Online?

Nepal is placed in Group A alongside hosts Zimbabwe, The United States of America (USA), Netherlands and West Indies. Out of these five teams, two will be eliminated while the remaining three teams head to Super Six round of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Meanwhile, you can check out Nepal cricket team’s schedule at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

Nepal Schedule at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date & Time (IST) Match Venue Sunday, June 18, 12:30 PM Zimbabwe vs Nepal Harare Sports Club Tuesday, June 20, 12:30 PM Nepal vs USA Takashinga Sports Club Thursday, June 22, 12:30 PM West Indies vs Nepal Harare Sports Club Saturday, June 24, 12:30 PM Nepal vs Netherlands Takashinga Sports Club

Earlier this year, Nepal zipped past Namibia to make it to the third spot of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 with a nine-run victory over the United Arab Emirates and qualified for the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. Under Rohit Paudel, Nepal will now be looking to qualify for the tournament proper. For the uninitiated, Nepal will be in action in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as well which features teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2023 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).