Australian cricketer Nic Maddinson has revealed his battle with testicular cancer. The 33-year-old came across a lump earlier in 2025 and subsequent scans showed that it was a tumour. He had it removed surgically, but unfortunately, was informed that the cancer had spread. Nic Maddinson, who has a solid record with the bat in First Class cricket, had made his international debut in a T20I against India in Rajkot in 2013 and has played six T20Is and three Tests for Australia. His last international appearance was in 2018 in a Zimbabwe vs Australia T20I in Harare. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Give Fan An Autograph on Pakistan Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Photo.

Nic Maddinson, while speaking to Nine Newspapers, detailed his 'daunting' battle with testicular cancer, saying that his chemotherapy had started in the mid of May 2025 and continued till mid-July. "Once I found out I had to have chemo, that was pretty hard to deal with. It had spread to parts of my abdominal lymph nodes and lung. That was a bit where it was pretty daunting," he said. The 33-year-old also went on to add how the chemotherapy took a toll on his body and that he felt drained and had a need to sleep all the time.

Nic Maddinson Reveals His Battle With Testicular Cancer

The 33-year-old left-handed batter had made his international debut in 2013 and has represented the Australia National Cricket Team for three Tests and six T20Is, scoring 78 and 45 runs respectively. Nic Maddinson detailed his ordeal in an interview, sharing that he has started to take steps to get to cricket. IND vs AUS 2025: Look at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Recent Form in 50-Over Format, Against Mighty Australia.

"By the second or third week, I lost all my hair. I was feeling pretty average. I was taking types of steroids to manage side effects, but they would keep me up at night … I’d sleep until about 1am, but sometimes I’d then be awake until 6am. I found that difficult. I was super drained and felt like I had to sleep 24/7," Nic Maddinson added. However, his struggle came to an end after he was told that the treatment was successful. Nic Maddinson has taken his first steps towards returning to cricket, having had a bit of training at the Cricket NSW headquarters at Olympic Park after his chemotherapy was over. Nic Maddinson also played three matches in the IPL (Indian Premier League) for RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (cricket.com.au). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).