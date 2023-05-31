Recently BCCI announced a new sponsor for Team India kits. They had a stopgap sponsor in between after the previous sponsor did not honour the whole length of the contract. Now, BCCI took a step to move towards a more professional direction. The players flaunted the practice kit designed by their new kit sponsor during the practice for the World Test Championship 2023 final. Now, the glimpses of the possible new team India jersey for their white ball endeavors gets leaked during an Instagram contest of the new kit sponsors. BCCI Announces Adidas as Team India's Kit Sponsor.

Kit Sponsor Gives Glimpses of Indian Cricket Team’s New Kit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas India (@adidasindia)

New Team India Jersey

Announced #adidasIndia in Twitter Now Time For Announcing Team India Jersey! Are you all excited?? #adidasxBCCI pic.twitter.com/02WyS8ANsU — adidas India (@Adidas_India_) May 31, 2023

Glimpses of New Kit of Indian Cricket Team

Rate this Team India Jersey Glimpse Out of 5 ⭐ Any Feedback also mention in comment. 😊#adidasIndia pic.twitter.com/XTlG5Vbbo4 — adidas India (@Adidas_India_) May 31, 2023

Some Glimpses of the Kits

Leaked Glimpses of the New Indian Jersey

Glimpses of new Indian jersey by Adidas. pic.twitter.com/eK0uuKFPB7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 31, 2023

