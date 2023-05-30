Rohit Sharma has joined the Indian team ahead of the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia. The Indian captain was seen sporting the new Adidas training kit as he joined the training session for the Men in Blue. India face Australia in the much-awaited WTC final, which starts on June 7. This is the second consecutive time that India have made it to the final. Team India Test Squad Members Watch CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final in Bus After Finishing Practice (See Pics).

Rohit Sharma Joins Team India Squad Ahead of WTC 2023 Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)