Australia will fight for redemption in the second T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand. The encounter takes place at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday (February 25). The Kiwis put up a comprehensive performance in the first T20I and registered an emphatic 53-run triumph. While left-handed batsman Devon Conway destroyed Australia’s bowling attack with a breath-taking 99, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult and Tim Southee rattled the opposition’s top order. As a result, the visitors – chasing 185 for victory – got bundled out for mere 131 inside 19 overs. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for NZ vs AUS match. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral as Glenn Maxwell Fails Terribly Against New Zealand After Bagging INR 14.25 Crore from Virat Kohli-Led Team.

Although Kane Williamson’s men must be high on confidence with their dominating show, Australia are very well able to bounce back in the second game. Dashers like Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh can torment the best of the bowling line-ups. At the same time, bowlers Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson and Adam Zampa were in red-hot form in the recently-concluded Big Bash League 2020-21. Hence, the Kiwis must be at their A-game to replicate their heroics. On the other hand, the Aussies must leave no stones unturned to emerge winners and level the series 1-1. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team. ‘Devon Conway Is Just 4 Days Late’: R Ashwin Reacts as New Zealand Dasher Scores Blazing 99 Against Australia Days After IPL 2021 Players Auction.

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I Dream11 team should be Mattew Wade (AUS).

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Glenn Phillips (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Devon Conway (NZ) and Mitchell Marsh (AUS).

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The lone all-rounder for NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020 team should be Daniel Sams (AUS).

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining five slots of bowlers should be filled by Tim Southee (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ), Ish Sodhi, Adam Zampa (AUS) and Jhye Richardson (AUS).

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mattew Wade (AUS), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Devon Conway (NZ), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Daniel Sams (AUS), Tim Southee (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ), Ish Sodhi, Adam Zampa (AUS), Jhye Richardson (AUS)

Devon Conway (NZ) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Adam Zampa (AUS) can fill the vice-captain slot.

