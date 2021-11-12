New Zealand and Australia will face off against each other in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 14, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides are aiming for their first world title in the format. So ahead of the clash, we take a look at NZ vs AUS head-to-head records in T20Is and World Cup competitions. NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Teams’ Road to Finals and Their Star Performers Ahead of New Zealand vs Australia Title Clash.

Both teams were the underdogs in their semi-final matches but showed great character to emerge as the worthy winners. There were a lot of similarities in New Zealand’s and Australia’s journey to the finals as both teams chased down massive targets to book a place in the summit clash. The Black Caps defeated much-fancied England while the Australians got the better of undefeated Pakistan.

NZ vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Matches Australia Wins New Zealand Wins Tied No Result 14 9 4 1 0

NZ vs AUS Head-to-Head Record In T20 World Cups

Matches Australia Wins New Zealand Wins Tied No Result 1 0 1 0 0

NZ vs AUS Head-to-Head Record In World Cup Finals

Matches Australia Wins New Zealand Wins Tied No Result 1 1 0 0 0

Australia are one of the most successful teams in the white-ball format, winning the 50-year-old world cup for a record five times. However, they are yet to win a world title in this format and will be aiming to end that drought. Meanwhile, New Zealand have reached the finals in three of the last four World Cups (ODI & T20I) and will be hopeful pot lifting the trophy for the very first time in their history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2021 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).