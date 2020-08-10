London, August 10: Pakistan head coach Misbah-Ul-Haq said that while their defeat in the first Test to England was disappointing, there were a number of positives to take and the visitors should move on from it. The first Test between the two sides ended in a three-wicket victory for England after they looked down and out in the chase.

"It was a thrilling Test match and full credit must go to England for the way they fought back, came from behind and took the game away from us," Misbah wrote in his column on the Pakistan Cricket Board's website. Aamer Sohail Refers to Misbah Ul Haq as Next PM of Pakistan, Slams PCB for Assigning Him With Too Many Responsibilities.

"There is disappointment, of course, but we must not keep that feeling in our minds otherwise it will be difficult to come back... the team believes we can fight back. Sometimes luck doesn't favour you, sometimes the opposition plays well - that's the beauty of the game."

Pakistan looked favourites to win the match after reducing England to 117/5 chasing a target of 277 before Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes' counter attacking knock wrestled control back in England's favour. Buttler was eventually dismissed on 75 off 101 balls but Woakes carried on and took England over the line. He stood unbeaten on 84 off 120 balls.

Misbah also hailed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali's decision to bat first and praised opener Shan Masood's epic 156 off 319 balls in the first innings.

"It was a brave decision to bat first against England's bowling attack in those conditions," said Misbah. "Shan Masood batted really well and... should be given a lot of credit for his innings. He's been working so hard... he's changed a few things in his setup. He's a different batsman. "The bowling was also excellent. It's a young seam attack, apart from Mohammad Abbas, and both Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah did really well."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 10:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).