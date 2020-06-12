Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

Pakistan Players Mentally Strong to Face COVID-19 Challenges, Says Misbah-Ul-Haq

Cricket IANS| Jun 12, 2020 05:44 PM IST
A+
A-
Pakistan Players Mentally Strong to Face COVID-19 Challenges, Says Misbah-Ul-Haq
Misbah-ul-Haq (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lahore, June 12: COVID-19 replacements were among the factors considered when choosing Pakistan's 29-member squad for the their upcoming tour of England, chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq told the media in a virtual press conference on Friday.

"The medical team has been staying in touch with the players and I have also spoken to them about this," said Misbah when asked about any fears players may have of testing positive for coronavirus.

"The players are aware that there is a possibility of any of them testing positive. People of course do recover from it but this is the situation."

The tour is set to be played in August-September after West Indies' three-match Test series against England and consists of three Tests and as many T20Is.

The new International Cricket Council (ICC) rules for the resumption of cricket amid the pandemic will be followed which means that there is a provision for a COVID-19 substitute which means a player can be replaced by another if tested positive during the match. Pakistan Tour of England 2020: Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail Pull Out Due to Personal Reasons.

"Keeping this in mind and as a precautionary measure we have kept a big squad with four reserves. If something like this happens just before we play then we will be somewhat ready for it," said Misbah.

"Everyone understands the situation. These are unusual circumstances and many things are out of our control and we are trying to manage all that. The players are mentally strong enough to understand and face these challenges."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Scare COVID-19 Outbreak England England vs Pakistan Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan Pakistan Players Pakistan tour of England 2020 Pakistan vs England
You might also like
Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,982 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 40,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:
News

Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,982 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 40,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:
Zara to Shut Down 1,200 Stores Worldwide, Here’s List of Other Fashion Brands Closing Down Its Stores Amid the Pandemic
Fashion

Zara to Shut Down 1,200 Stores Worldwide, Here’s List of Other Fashion Brands Closing Down Its Stores Amid the Pandemic
GST Council Meet: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Relief on Late Fees For GST Return Filing, Check Details
News

GST Council Meet: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Relief on Late Fees For GST Return Filing, Check Details
Supreme Court Asks Finance Ministry, RBI to Hold Meeting to Discuss Interest Waivers on Deferred Loan Repayments During Moratorium Period
News

Supreme Court Asks Finance Ministry, RBI to Hold Meeting to Discuss Interest Waivers on Deferred Loan Repayments During Moratorium Period
Haider Ali Named in Squad for England Tour, Here's All You Need to Know About the Future Star of Pakistan Cricket
Cricket

Haider Ali Named in Squad for England Tour, Here's All You Need to Know About the Future Star of Pakistan Cricket
Lockdown Has Not Been Re-imposed, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
News

Lockdown Has Not Been Re-imposed, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Supreme Court Says No Action Against Private Employers Who Didn't Pay Wages to Workers During Lockdown
News

Supreme Court Says No Action Against Private Employers Who Didn't Pay Wages to Workers During Lockdown
ENG vs WI Test Series 2020: James Anderson Says England Players Will 'Take Stand' Against Racism in Upcoming Three-Match Home Series Against West Indies
Cricket

ENG vs WI Test Series 2020: James Anderson Says England Players Will 'Take Stand' Against Racism in Upcoming Three-Match Home Series Against West Indies
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement