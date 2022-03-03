It is historic time for Pakistan cricket as Australia lands in the country for a full-fledged series for the first time in 24 years. Last time Pakistan hosted Australia in a Test series was way back in 1998. The two teams will play for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy and to kick-off the tour the two sides will engage in the three-match Test series. So ahead of the first Test, we take a look at the H2H record, key battles and likely playing XI for PAK vs AUS 1st Test 2022. Pakistan vs Australia 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs AUS Fixtures, Live Streaming, Telecast, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Australia's Tour of Pakistan.

Australia come into the series with a brilliant home run. The Pat Cummins-led side defeated England in the Ashes 2021-22 4-0. And the defeated Sri Lanka 4-1 in five-match T20I series. Pakistan players, on the other hand, were busy with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. Pakistan have done well recently at home against Bangladesh, South Africa and West Indies and they would like to continue their home dominance.

PAK vs AUS Head-to-Head in Tests

Pakistan and Australia have played 66 Tests against each other. Australia leads the head-to-head record with 33 wins while Pakistan have won 15. 18 games between these two have ended as draws.

PAK vs AUS 1st Test 2022 Key Players

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi happen to be two key players for Pakistan and a lot depends how these two perform. In Australian camp, David Warner and Pat Cummins hold the key.

PAK vs AUS 1st Test 2022 Mini Battles

Some fascinating mini-battles are expected throughout the Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test. Shaheen Afridi vs David Warner and Mitchell Starc vs Azhar Ali will be some of the mini contests to watch out for.

PAK vs AUS 1st Test 2022 Venue and Match Timing

Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will host the PAK vs AUS 1st Test. The match will start at 10:30 AM IST with toss at 10:00 AM. PAK vs AUS 2022: Steve Smith Feels Australia Is ‘Incredibly Safe’ in Pakistan Despite Ashton Agar Receiving Death Threat on Social Media (Watch Video).

PAK vs AUS 1st Test 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of Australia’s tour of Pakistan 2022. The 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony SIX/HD in English commentary. PAK vs AUS Test live online streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv in India.

PAK vs AUS 1st Test 2022 Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan Predicted Playing 11: Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Australia Predicted Playing 11: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green/ Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

