The first T20I game between Pakistan and England had been washed out. Now we are here for the second T20I game between Pakistan and England which is currently underway at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. In this article, we shall bring to you the toss report and playing XI update. For now, the news from Manchester is that England has won the toss and as elected to bowl first. In the last match, we had 16.1 overs of a play where England made 131 runs for the loss of six wickets. It was Tom Banton who had created havoc with his batting as he brought up his first half-century. He hammered 71 runs from 42 balls scoring four fours and five sixes. Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Live Score.

However, Jonny Bairstow made a couple of runs and made way to the pavilion. Dawid Malan made 23 runs and Eoin Morgan added 14 runs. Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan were the ones who scalped a couple of wickets each. Iftikhar Ahmed got one wicket. Then the rain interrupted the match and the play was discontinued.

The Pakistani team would be looking to settle the scores as they walk into the tournament after a 1-0 loss in the Test series against England. Now, let's have a look at the playing XI of both sides.

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

