Saqib Mehmood is back to bowling duties and here is Mohammad Hafeez who brings up 2000 runs in T20I with a SIX. One leg bye! Single to end the over and Pakistan hammering well.
Adil Rasheed comes back into the attack after scalping one wicket. Starts off with a single. Babar cracks it to mid-wicket for a FOUR. FOUR more to bring up his 14th T20I 50. One run to end the over.
Lewis Gregory comes back for the second over. Azam once again welcomes him with a FOUR! FOUR more as he chips it past Bairstow. One run to end the over. 10 runs from the over.
Fakhar Zaman has been removed and Adil Rashid gets his wicket as he flings it up in the air. Banton runs from the boundary and gets underneath. Zaman OUT on 36 runs.
Lewis Gregory has been introduced into the attack and his Somerset teammate Babar Azam welcomes him with a classy FOUR! Singles conceded from the next two balls and no run from the fourth delivery. One run to end the over.
Moeen Ali brought back into the attack! A couple of singles from the first four balls and then Babar Azam picks up the pace sends it straight to the boundary for a FOUR. What a shot! one run to end the over.
Tom Curran is back. No run conceded on the first ball and then gives away a single. Bowls short and Zaman is taken aback. But that gets edged and runs away to the boundary for a FOUR! A single on the last ball.
Chris Jordan introduced again and slams a FOUR. Clears the front leg and clears it through the point. Zaman goes down the line and slams a FOUR! One run to follow. One run to end the over.
Tom Curran introduced and concedes and single and no run comes in. NO BALL as the bowler touches the stumps. Single from the next one. Slower ball and put away to the leg side for a FOUR to end the over by Fakhar Zaman.
Chris Jordan introduced and Zaman slams a FOUR and tossed it outside off. Slowly its getting a decent start. Singles taken from the next two balls. The outfield is quite quicker today. Single to end the over.
PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates: Pakistan are locking horns with England in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. With the first game of the series being washed out due to rain, the series has virtually become a two-match affair. Hence, the winner of this game will take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series. The contest between both sides was very tight in the series opener, and with stakes being even higher, both the teams must leave no stones unturned to clinch the upcoming game. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned to get the live commentary and updates of PAK vs ENG match. Live Cricket Streaming Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I 2020 on SonyLIV Online.
In the absence of Jason Roy, Tom Banton shone for England while opening the innings. The right-handed batsman paced his knock to perfection and scored 71 runs off 42 deliveries. However, he didn’t get much support from the other end, which will be a major concern for the Three Lions. On the other hand, Shaheen Afridi bowled an impressive spell with the new ball while spin twins Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan scalped wickets in the middle overs. The match was set to go down to the wire. However, rain played a part as only 16.1 overs were bowled with England scoring 131/6. Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I 2020: Manchester Weather and Rain Forecast, Check Pitch Report of Old Trafford Cricket Ground.
Fortunately, the Manchester weather is expected to be cricket friendly for the second game. Hence, fans must brace themselves to witness an exciting game of cricket. With the weather expected to be partly sunny, the team batting first will undoubtedly have the upper hand. However, tables can turn around if dew comes into play in the latter half of the match.
Squads:
England: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, David Willey
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali