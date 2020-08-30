PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates: Pakistan are locking horns with England in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. With the first game of the series being washed out due to rain, the series has virtually become a two-match affair. Hence, the winner of this game will take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series. The contest between both sides was very tight in the series opener, and with stakes being even higher, both the teams must leave no stones unturned to clinch the upcoming game. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned to get the live commentary and updates of PAK vs ENG match. Live Cricket Streaming Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I 2020 on SonyLIV Online.

In the absence of Jason Roy, Tom Banton shone for England while opening the innings. The right-handed batsman paced his knock to perfection and scored 71 runs off 42 deliveries. However, he didn’t get much support from the other end, which will be a major concern for the Three Lions. On the other hand, Shaheen Afridi bowled an impressive spell with the new ball while spin twins Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan scalped wickets in the middle overs. The match was set to go down to the wire. However, rain played a part as only 16.1 overs were bowled with England scoring 131/6. Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I 2020: Manchester Weather and Rain Forecast, Check Pitch Report of Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Fortunately, the Manchester weather is expected to be cricket friendly for the second game. Hence, fans must brace themselves to witness an exciting game of cricket. With the weather expected to be partly sunny, the team batting first will undoubtedly have the upper hand. However, tables can turn around if dew comes into play in the latter half of the match.

Squads:

England: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, David Willey

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali