Pakistan squared off the 7-game T20 series against England once again when they beat the visitors by 3 runs. The tipsy topsy series has seen both sides battle it out for supremacy and we have not had a clear winner yet. The fifth game marks the start of the business end of the tour where the pressure will only rise. Consistency is lacking from both sides, particularly in their batting department. For the neutrals though, the series has been eye catchy. With the initial fears of seven games being too much ahead of a World Cup, those have been quelled by the kind of cricket on display. Pakistan versus England will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 8:00 PM IST. Pakistan vs England 5th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About PAK vs ENG Cricket Match in Lahore.

Shadab Khan could be reinstated in the playing eleven by Pakistan with Usman Qadir injuring his thumb while taking a catch. Mohammad Rizwan is in the form of his life at the moment and he has certainly put a price on his wicket. Babar Azam is another key player in the batting unit whose performances have a positive impact on the side. Haris Rauf carries the wicket-taking threat for the hosts and England has to play him well.

Phil Salt will continue to keep wickets for England in the absence of Jos Butler while Chris Woakes could get his first game since recovering from a serious knee injury. Ben Duckett and Harry Brook have come good this series for the visitors and the duo will have the spotlight on them again. In terms of bowling, Reece Topley is the go-to man for the side in the powerplays with his ability to swing the new ball.

Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs England 5th T20I match will be played on September 28, 2022 (Wednesday) onwards. The game will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I 2022 in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka. So, PAK vs ENG 5th T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. In Pakistan, the clash will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch the Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I 2022 match on online platforms as well. Sony’s OTT SonyLIV will provide the live streaming online of PAK vs ENG clash. It will be a high-scoring game and the side chasing could very well end up on the winning side.

