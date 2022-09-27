Pakistan and England face off against each other in the 5th T20I match of the seven-game series. The clash will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday) as both teams aim for a win. So ahead of Pakistan vs England 5th T20I, we take a look at PAK vs ENG T20I Head-to-Head, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. PAK vs ENG 4th T20I 2022: Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf Star as Pakistan Beat England by Three Runs, Level Series 2-2.

The teams have been very competitive in the series and as a result, are on level terms after four games. The series is tied at 2-2 and as they face off in the fifth fixture, Pakistan and England will have hopes of edging ahead. The sides have high hopes for the World Cup and are preparing in such a manner.

PAK vs ENG Head-to-Head in T20Is

Pakistan and England have played 25 T20Is against each other. England leads the head-to-head record with 15 wins while Pakistan have won 8. One game was a tie and another ended in No Result.

PAK vs ENG 5th T20I 2022 Key Players

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan happen to be two key players for Pakistan and a lot depends on how these two perform. In the England camp, Reece Topley and Moeen Ali hold the key.

PAK vs ENG 5th 2022 Mini Battles

Some fascinating mini-battles are expected throughout Pakistan vs England 5th T20I. Mark Wood vs Babar Azam and Hary Brook vs Shahnawaz Dahani will be some of the mini contests to watch out for.

PAK vs ENG 5th T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the PAK vs ENG 5th T20I on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday). The match will start at 07:30 PM local time and 08:00 PM IST.

PAK vs ENG 5th T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of England's tour of Pakistan 2022. The 5th T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English commentary. PAK vs ENG T20I live online streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv in India. PYV Sports will telecast the game for viewers in Pakistan.

PAK vs ENG 5th T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan Predicted Playing 11: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain.

England Predicted Playing 11: Phil Salt (WK), Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

