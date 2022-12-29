Kane Williamson and Tom Latham were the shining lights of New Zealand on a day of even contest between Pakistan and New Zealand as we head into the fourth day of the match. Both batters struck hundreds to keep New Zealand slightly ahead of Pakistan and give them an advantage of two runs, with four wickets still in hand. Latham and Devon Conway’s opening stand did not last too long on Day 3 with the latter falling agonizingly short of a hundred. Latham continued and got to his three-figure mark and Pakistan fought back temporarily as they had New Zealand at 337/4. But former skipper Kane Williamson ensured that his side got past the Pakistan total with a beautiful century. It was not flawless though as he was gifted a life by Sarfaraz Ahmed who missed an opportunity to stump him out. Williamson made the most of the reprieve and kept New Zealand in the contest, even as they lost two wickets in quick time towards the end of the day’s play. Imam-Ul-Haq, Abrar Ahmed's Dropped Catch Reminds Fans of Saeed Ajmal-Shoaib Malik’s Iconic Drop, Comedy of Errors Occurs During PAK vs NZ 1st Test (Watch Video).

With a two-run lead and four wickets in hand, New Zealand are expected to go hard and get an excess off about 50-60 runs before ending their first-innings effort. Some quick wickets with the ball can further propel their charge for a win in the match. Pakistan on the other hand, will look to dismiss New Zealand as early as possible and ensure their batters have a solid opening stand like that of their opponents.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test will be played at the National Stadium on December 27 (Tuesday). The fourth day's play of the PAK vs NZ 1st Test has a scheduled time of 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 Day 4 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ Test series 2022 in India and will provide the live telecast of the matches on its channels. In Pakistan, fans can watch live telecast of this match on PTV Sports.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide live Streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 Day 4 online.

