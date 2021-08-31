Lahore, August 30: The forthcoming limited-overs cricket series between Pakistan and New Zealand will witness 25% crowd capacity, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which is the country's central body in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, has given approval to crowd to attend matches.

"Spectators are the essence of any sport event as they create an ambience and atmosphere for the players to excel, perform and enjoy. In this background, we are grateful to the NCOC for allowing the PCB to invite 25 percent crowds for the eight matches," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan was quoted as saying by the media on Monday. ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Cricket Board To Push for WT20 Relocation if Not Assured of Visas by India.

"I am sure following the NCOC decision, the unvaccinated cricket followers will expedite their vaccination process so that they can witness the first series on home soil between the two sides since 2003," added Khan.

The New Zealand tour of Pakistan begins with three ODIs on September 17, 19 and 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The ODIs will be followed by five-match T20I series at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The T20Is will take place on September 25, 26 and 29 as well as on October 1 and 3.

