South Africa tours Pakistan for bilateral series. It is a historic tour as after a gap of 14 years, South African cricket team will play in Pakistan. The tour comprises of two Tests and three T20Is and kickstarts from January 26 onwards. The two Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship. As per the latest WTC points table, South Africa are placed on fifth spot while Pakistan are on sixth position having played nine and ten matches respectively.

The Test matches will be played in Karachi and Rawalpindi while T20I series will take pace solely in Lahore. While Quinton de Kock will lead South Africa, Babar Azam will be back as Pakistan captain. Meanwhile, check out the complete schedule of PAK vs SA 2021.

PAK vs SA 2021 Series Schedule

Match Date Time Venue 1st Test January 26, 2021 10:30 AM IST National Stadium, Karachi 2nd Test February 04, 2021 10:30 AM IST Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 1st T20I February 11, 2021 04:00 PM IST Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2nd T20I February 13, 2021 04:00 PM IST Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3rd T20I February 14, 2021 04:00 PM IST Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan Test Squad: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan.

South Africa Squad: Quinton De Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf Du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie Van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.

