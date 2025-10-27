After a hard-fought two-match Test series, the action in South Africa's tour of Pakistan will head into the PAK vs SA 2025 T20I series, the first of which gets underway on Tuesday, October 27. The PAK vs SA 2025 Test series ended 1-1 and both teams will eye a winning start to the PAK vs SA 2025 T20I series, which comprises three matches. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will host the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 and it will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). But how will the Rawalpindi weather behave for the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025? What can be expected of the pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium? In this article, we shall take a look at just that. Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025 and Who Will Win PAK vs SA T20I?

The PAK vs SA 2025 T20I series is significant with respect to the ICC T20 World Cup that is set to take place in early 2026. Hence, both Pakistan and South Africa would look to use these three PAK vs SA T20Is to work on preparing for the showpiece event next year. The PAK vs SA 2025 T20I series will see the return of Babar Azam in the Pakistan National Cricket Team, with the star batter having not been part of the Green Shirts' last T20I assignment, the Asia Cup 2025. Babar Azam's inclusion does boost Pakistan's batting and it will be interesting to see how he performs. South Africa will also see Quinton de Kock continue his return to international cricket and he will be more than desperate to make a mark for the Donovan Ferreira-led Proteas team. While Pakistan will look to recover from the triple defeat to India at the Asia Cup 2025, South Africa would be keen on returning to winning ways after a shock loss at the hands of Namibia. Mohammad Rizwan Escapes Hit-Wicket Dismissal Despite Hitting Stumps With Bat At End of PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 3, Here's What the Law Says (Watch Video).

Rawalpindi Weather Updates Live for PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025

As can be seen above, the weather in Rawalpindi is expected to be pretty alright for a good game of cricket. There is no forecast of rain in Rawalpindi during the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 and fans can expect a game without any weather-related interruptions. The Rawalpindi temperature will hover between 16 to 18 degrees Celsius, although conditions can be expected to be humid.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report for PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch is going to be a good one for batters. Batters will find value for their shots on this track and hence, will look to maximise the powerplay to score as many runs as possible. The pacers might extract some swing, but that is not expected to last for a long time. The team which wins the toss might choose to bowl first, with a potential threat of dew lurking.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2025 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).