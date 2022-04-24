Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) match number 38. Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK have picked their campaign after losing first four matches. The Men in Yellow have now won two out of their last three games. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have struggled to get going after a decent start and they have won just one match out of last three. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you PBKS vs CSK head-to-head records and likely playing XI. PBKS vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 38.

CSK win over Mumbai Indians in the previous game would have boosted the morale of the team. However, the victory came against a side which is itself winless. CSK, however, will find a good chance to pick their second consecutive win when they face depleted Punjab Kings.

PBKS vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

PBKS and CSK have met each other 26 times. Chennai Super Kings leads the head-to-head record with 15 wins against Punjab Kings' 11. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 38 Key Players

Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada will hold key to success for PBKS. Meanwhile, in Super Kings camp, all eyes will be on Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 38 Mini Battles

Kagiso Rabada vs Ruturaj Gaikwad will be one of the key battles to look forward to in the PBKS vs CSK game. Meanwhile, Mukesh Choudhary vs Shikhar Dhawan can also decide the outcome of the match.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 38 Venue and Match Timing

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings (PBKS vs CSK) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 24, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 38 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match live on Star Sports channels and stream online on Disney+ Hotstar.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 38 Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Predicted Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis/Odean Smith, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

CSK Predicted Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

