Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in match 17 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23, 2021 (Friday). Both sides suffered defeats in their previous game and will be aiming to get back on the winning track. Meanwhile, ahead of the game, we bring you the pitch report and how the weather will behave for MI vs PBKS match. IPL 2021: Kiran More Recovers from COVID-19, Fit to Join Mumbai Indians' Bio Bubble.

Mumbai Indians’ middle-order continues to struggle as they once again faltered in the latter half of the game against Delhi Capitals after a decent start. However, Punjab kings struggle with the same issue as their batting inexperience was once again exposed against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides need to sort out their batting issues as the game could very well be decided by whose lower order can come up with runs in the game.

Chennai Weather

Chennai Weather on April 23, 2021 (Photo Credits; Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Chennai on April 23, 2021 (Friday) is expected to be around the late 20 degree and early 30 degree Celsius mark. The skies are expected to be cloudy during the time of the match and there are no chances of rain so we can expect a complete match without any interruptions.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

It has been difficult to bat on the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium this season as bowlers have got a lot more purchase from the wicket. The venue has seen many low-scoring encounters and given both side’s batting struggles it is likely to be another low-scoring match. Dew is expected to not play a huge role in the latter part.

