Shubman Gill was felicitated by Gujarat Cricket Association members after the star cricketer was appointed as the new Test captain of the Indian national cricket team. The felicitation ceremony was held ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. The BCCI named an 18-member India squad for the upcoming five-match Test series in England, with Gill appointed as the new Test captain following Rohit Sharma's Test retirement. Shubman Gill Named India's New Test Captain; Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh Earn Maiden Call-Ups As BCCI Announces 18-Member Squad For IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

Shubman Gill Felicitated by Gujarat Cricket Association

Gujarat Cricket Association felicitated Shubman Gill as a new Test Captain of Team India! A rising star, a fearless leader – the future of Indian cricket shines brighter than ever from the land of legends! Congratulations, Captain Gill!#ShubmanGill #TeamIndia #TestCaptain… pic.twitter.com/eKUSQ4R2Pg — Gujarat Cricket Association (Official) (@GCAMotera) May 25, 2025

