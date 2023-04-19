In match number 27 of the Indian Premier (IPL) 2023, Punjab Kings (PBKS) cross swords against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh on April 20, 2023, Thursday. Punjab Kings are doing decently in this year’s IPL as they have managed to register three wins and two losses out of their five games. The Shikhar Dhawan led-unit in their last match saw the face of victory when they beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to register their third win of the tournament. Bowling first, Sam Curran (3-fer) and Kagiso Rabada (2-fer) shined with the ball as Lucknow mustered only 159 runs on board. Chasing 160, Punjab did lose a few wickets but crucial knocks from Matthew Short (34) and Sikandar Raza (57) saw them cross the line with ease. 'Acrobatic' Aiden Markram Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Royals Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, are lying at the bottom half of the table after registering two wins and three losses. Their last match ended in a defeat as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the match by 8 runs. CSK raced off to a colossal total on courtesy of fifties from Devon Conway (83) and Shivam Dubey (52). Chasing 227, RCB got off to a great start thanks to vital knocks from Glenn Maxwell (76) and Faf Du Plessis (62) but after they got out it all went downhill as they fell short of run chase by 8 runs. Come the match number 27, both the teams will be looking to secure a win and move up the ladder.

PBKS vs RCB Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Punjab and Bangalore have faced each other 30 times. Out of which, Bangalore have won 13 times whereas Punjab have won 17 times.

PBKS vs RCB Match Number 27 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Sam Curran (PBKS)

Faf Du Plessis (RCB)

Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

PBKS vs RCB Match Number 27 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, in Mohali, on April 19 (Thursday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

PBKS vs RCB Match Number 27 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the PBKS vs RCB Match Number 27 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the PBKS vs RCB Match Number 27 in India.

PBKS vs RCB Match Number 27 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran ©, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis ©, Suyash Prabhudessai, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

