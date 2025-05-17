PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: The Pakistan Super League 2025 is finally set to resume from May 17, 2025, after it was halted midway, following the rising India Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. PSL 2025 took a halt after the match on May 7 between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. Now, it resumes from match 27 of the tournament, the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Peshawar Zalmi Beat Multan Sultans By 120 Runs in PSL 2025; Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ali Raza Shine As Franchise Register Biggest Ever Win Margin in Competition History.

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match will be the ninth game for both sides in the ongoing tournament. Ahead of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match, PZ are in the fifth spot with eight points from eight games. KK are in a much better second-spot with ten points from eight games.

When is Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Peshawar Zalmi will face Karachi Kings in PSL 2025 on Sunday, May 17, as the Pakistan Super League resumes. The PZ vs KK PSL 2025 match is set to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. But, Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. For Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below. PSL 2025: Pakistan Super League Set To Resume on May 17, Final To Be Played on May 25.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode decided to pull out too, so there will be no live stream of any of the PSL 2025 matches in India.

