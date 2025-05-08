PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 match number 27 Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings. Peshawar Zalmi will be looking to register their third consecutive win. However, there are chances that the game could be washed out due to weather in Rawalpindi as it has been raining in the city. Meanwhile, you can continue reading to find out PZ vs KK live streaming online and live telecast details below. PSL 2025 Shifted to Karachi; Remainder of Pakistan Super League Season 10 Matches Reportedly Moved Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

Karachi Kings currently occupy second spot on the PSL 2025 points table and team standings and will be looking to move a step closer to playoffs with a third win on the trot. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, will be looking to stay in contention for a place in the PSL 2025 playoffs with a win.

When is Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Peshawar Zalmi will host Karachi Kings in PSL 2025 on Thursday, May 8. The PZ vs KK PSL 2025 match is set to be played at National Stadium in Karachi and starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings in PSL 2025?

Earlier, Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch the PZ vs KK PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. For Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below. Operation Sindoor: New Zealand Cricket Issues Statement for Its Players in IPL and PSL After Indian Armed Forces Strike Terror Targets in Pakistan.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. Although fans in India will be able to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2025 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).