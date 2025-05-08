The India-Pakistan tensions have escalated following the Operation Sindoor which destroyed terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Pakistan have looked for opportunities to retaliate, while India have maintained a strong defence by neutralizing them. Amid these ongoing tensions, the future of the PSL 2025 has faced uncertainty. According to a few reports, the remainder of the PSL 2025 matches have been shifted to Karachi as the other scheduled venues as become hotspot for the tension. Operation Sindoor: India Neutralises Pakistani Drone, Missile Attacks; Targets Air Defence Systems.

PSL 2025 Shifted to Karachi

🚨𝗜𝗧𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗡𝗢𝗪🚨 The remaining matches of PSL have been shifted to Karachi.... — Safi 🕊️ (@IamSafdar17) May 8, 2025

