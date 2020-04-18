PM Narendra Modi Urges Country to Join BCCI's Team Mask Force and Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

PM Narendra Modi addressing nation on April 14 | (Photo Credits: DD News)

New Delhi, April 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision to start the Team Mask Force initiative to promote awareness about fighting the coronavirus outbreak by wearing a mask.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Among the most important tasks today -- be a part of #TeamMaskForce. Small but essential precautions can keep us all safe. Important to spread awareness about it..."

Cricket is a religion in India and the BCCI is keeping no stones unturned to ensure that it joins hands with the government to fight the coronavirus outbreak. With the government requesting every individual to wear a mask when going out of the house for emergency purposes, BCCI has created a new video promoting the idea of wearing masks calling Team India #TeamMaskForce. From Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to Smriti Mandhana, Indian Cricket Fraternity Join Mask Force to Fight Against Coronavirus (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Tweet:

Among the most important tasks today- be a part of #TeamMaskForce. Small but essential precautions can keep us all safe. Important to spread awareness about it... https://t.co/50vY3lF20J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020

The video sees skipper Virat Kohli, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj and Sachin Tendulkar talk about the need to wear the mask and follow the directives of the government in this fight.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote: #TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia's @SetuAarogya mobile application @PMOIndia @narendramodi."

Earlier, the BCCI contributed Rs 51 crore to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund as the government fights against the coronavirus outbreak.