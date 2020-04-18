From Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to Smriti Mandhana, Indian Cricket Fraternity Join Mask Force to Fight Against Coronavirus (Watch Video)

Team India Join Mask Force (Photo Credits: Twitter/BCCI)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and several sporting events have been either cancelled or suspended until further notice. During these times, members of the Indian cricketing fraternity have joined the ‘Mask Force’ to help the country fight COVID-19 and have also urged people of India to follow them and wear masks whenever possible while taking the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. Cricket Can Wait, Lives are at Stake, Says Harbhajan Singh.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video in which several members on Indian cricket team such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Harmnapreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana along with legends like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar have urged fans to follow them and join the mask force to fight against COVID-19. Virat Kohli, RCB Salute Frontline Workers and Fans for ‘Playing Bold’ in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic.

Watch Video

'#TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia's @SetuAarogya mobile application' BCCI captioned their post.

India has been widely affected by the coronavirus pandemic as close to 15,000 people have been tested positive in the country. Among the positive cases, around 2,000 people have recovered while 480 have lost their battle against the deadly virus.