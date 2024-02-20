PSL Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match number five Multan Sultans takes on Islamabad United. This will be the second match of the season for both the teams. Interestingly, both come into this contest with a win in their previous match. Meanwhile, for MS vs IU PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. From Facebook to PSL 2024! Khawaja Nafay Shines At Big Stage After Being Discovered by Quetta Gladiators Via Social Media Videos.

Multan Sultans outplayed Karachi Kings in their first match and defeated them by 55 runs. The home side will be looking for a similar performance against Islamabad United, who defeated defending champions Lahore Qalandars in their opening match. Both the teams have settled combinations and thus promises to be a cracker of a game. Fans Tease Shoaib Malik’s Wife Sana Javed With 'Sania Mirza' Chants During PSL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the rights to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match in India. For PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2024 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).