The rising star Khawaja Nafay has shined once again as he went on to play a valuable knock of 60 runs in just 31 balls and won the match for Quetta Gladiators. He came into play when the Gladiators needed it the most and have won their second straight game in PSL 2024. Khawaja Nafay was picked up by Quetta Gladiators via some social media clips. Khawaja Nafay was even picked up for BPL for the 2023 season after his videos surfaced online. Wife Sana Javed Spotted Supporting Shoaib Malik During Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 Match.

Watch Video Here

Kwaja Nafay.. A Promising youngster. According to @SarfarazA_54 He was discovered by @TeamQuetta through his Facebook videos, he’s definitely proving to be a Future of Pakistani Cricket unearthed. What a Journey from Social media to the big stage.pic.twitter.com/QqXNoRUJAY— Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) February 20, 2024

Sarfaraz Ahmed "Khawaja Nafay was picked for BPL last year after his videos appeared on Facebook and despite him having not played for any region in Pakistan. It was a huge achievement. He's a talent and if such a player gets opportunities he can do well for Pakistan" #PSL2024— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 19, 2024

