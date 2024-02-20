The rising star Khawaja Nafay has shined once again as he went on to play a valuable knock of 60 runs in just 31 balls and won the match for Quetta Gladiators. He came into play when the Gladiators needed it the most and have won their second straight game in PSL 2024. Khawaja Nafay was picked up by Quetta Gladiators via some social media clips. Khawaja Nafay was even picked up for BPL for the 2023 season after his videos surfaced online. Wife Sana Javed Spotted Supporting Shoaib Malik During Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 Match.

Watch Video Here

He's a talent

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)