Qatar vs Uganda, 2nd T20I Match Live Cricket Streaming: Check Live Cricket Score, Watch Free Telecast of QAT vs UGA T20I Series 2020

Uganda National Cricket Team (Photo Credits : Twitter / Cricket Uganda)

Qatar will square off against Uganda in the 2nd T20I match of the three-matches series on February 13, 2020. The game will be held at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The home team currently leads the series by 1-0 as they defeated visitor in the opening game of the on-going tournament. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for live cricket streaming, live cricket score and free telecast details of QAT vs UGA 2nd T20I match. Qatar Vs Uganda, Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match Live Score.

Qatar won against Uganda in the 1st T20I match by 40 runs after posting a mammoth total of 201/2. Qatar team batsmen Kamran Khan and Muhammad Tanveer scored a half-century each in that game, where the latter was adjudged Man of the Match for his knock of 57 runs from 34 balls. In reply, Uganda managed to score only 161/6 where Frank Akankwasa played a brilliant knock of 66 runs from 32 balls. Home team captain Iqbal Hussain bowled a brilliant spell of 1/18 in 4 overs in the previous T20I match against Uganda.

When to Watch Qatar vs Uganda 2nd T20I Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Qatar vs Uganda 2nd T20I match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on February 13, 2020 (Thursday). The match is expected to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 06:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Qatar vs Uganda 2nd T20I Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sadly there will be no live telecast of Qatar vs Uganda 2nd T20I match as there are no broadcasters available for Uganda’s tour of Qatar 2020. Viewers can follow ICC’s official page to get timely updates about the T20I encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Qatar vs Uganda 2nd T20I Match? Also Get Free Live Cricket Score Updates

Since there are no broadcasters available, there will also be no live streaming available for the Qatar vs Uganda 2nd T20I match in India. Good news for fans is that they can follow LatestLY to stay updated with the live scores for the Qatar vs Uganda 2nd T20I match.

Arnold Otwani Uganda's side will look forward to make a come back in the 2nd T20I match and level the series. While Qatar team will be hoping for another victory to seal the three matches T20I series. The 3rd T20I match of the series will be played on February 15, 2020.