One of the best spinners going around in world cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his 34th birthday on Thursday (September 17). Born in 1986, the spin magician can turn the ball a long way, and the bucket of variations in his arsenal makes him even more lethal. Currently playing as a Test specialist for the Indian national team, Ashwin has proved his mettle in all the formats of the game, and his record is nothing short of staggering. The talismanic off-spinner has also tormented the batsman in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he’s currently a part of Delhi Capitals. ‘Free Hit for Batters, Free Ball for Bowlers’: Ravichandran Ashwin Calls for Update in Cricket Rules.

Ashwin made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2009 and didn’t take long in showcasing his talent. In the spin-friendly track of Chepauk, Ashwin bowled several spectacular spells, guiding the MS Dhoni-led side to numerous victories. The offie even played a crucial role in guiding CSK to the title in 2010 and 2011. He remained a vital cog of the team till 2015 before moving to the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. Team DC Key Players for IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Other Cricketers to Watch Out.

The veteran stayed there for two seasons without much success. In 2018 IPL auction, Kings XI Punjab appointed Ashwin as the skipper owing to his rich experience. Though the off-spinner performed decently for the Punjab-based team, he wasn’t able to guide KXIP in the two seasons. However, expectations are high from Ashwin as he’ll bowl for DC in IPL 2020. As the gala tournament takes a countdown, let’s revisit some of the birthday boy’s best spells in IPL.

3/16 vs Kolkata Knight Riders In 2010

KKR had one of the strongest batting line-ups in IPL 2010. However, Ashwin proved to be too good for them on a spin-friendly Chennai track. The off-spinner dismissed the likes of Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum in the first innings, giving his team total control of the match. As a result, the Sourav Ganguly-led side could only post 138/9 and eventually lost the game by nine wickets.

3/16 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore In 2011

Ashwin was at the peak of his powers when CSK locked horns with RCB in the 2011 IPL final in Chennai. The track looked a paradise for the batsmen as the Men in Yellow posted 205/5 while batting first. However, that wasn’t the case when the Bangalore team came out to bat. Dhoni caught everyone off-guard by giving the ball to Ashwin in the first over. However, the move proved to be a masterstroke as the offie dismissed the dangerous Chris Gayle in the third ball of the second innings. Ashwin went on to take two more wickets as CSK won the game by 58 runs and lifted their second consecutive title.

3/23 vs Delhi Daredevils In 2012

Another R Ashwin special was seen in the second 2nd qualifying match of IPL 2012 in Chennai. Chasing 223 for victory, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) never looked in the hunt as the off-spinner struck at regular intervals. He dismissed the likes of Andre Russell and Mahela Jayawardene cheaply and put his side on the driver’s seat. Riding on the spinner’s efforts, CSK registered an 86-run triumph and advanced to the finals.

4/34 vs Kings XI Punjab In 2016

The veteran off-spinner registered his best IPL figures against Kings XI Punjab in Visakhapatnam. Playing for Rising Pune Supergiant, Ashwin bowled brilliantly at the spin-friendly track and pierced the defences of Hashim Amla, Murali Vijay and David Miller. His efforts proved to be fruitful as RPS registered a four-wicket win in a thrilling encounter.

3/23 vs Chennai Super Kings In 2019

Leading Kings XI Punjab, R Ashwin delivered a spectacular spell against his former team CSK at the Chepauk stadium. While the likes of Mohammed Shami and Andrew Tye were taken to cleaners, Ashwin just didn’t bowl economically but also dismissed Shane Watson Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina. However, his brilliant performance went in vain as KXIP lost the game by 22 runs.

Along with his bowling prowess, Ashwin is also a handy batsman lower down the order which makes him an even greater asset. Also, his experience as a captain should come in handy in building DC’s team strategies. Owing to all his capabilities, expectations are very high from Delhi Capitals’ new recruit and it with pitches in UAE favouring the spin bowlers, Ashwin is most likely to come good. Meanwhile, DC will kick start their campaign against KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab on September 20 at the Dubai International Stadium.

