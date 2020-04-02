R Sridhar, Indian Cricket Team's Fielding Coach, Contributes Rs 4 lakh to Coronavirus Relief Funds

Indian cricket team's fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 2: India's fielding coach R. Sridhar has now joined the battle against the coronavirus outbreak as he contributed Rs 4 lakh to the COVID-19 relief funds. While Sridhar contributed Rs 2 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund, he contributed another Rs 1.5 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 to Secunderabad Cantonment Board. Ishan Porel, Kings XI Punjab Bowler, Donates Rs 50,000 to Help Needy Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Sridhar wrote: "As a proud Indian citizen, I'm Duty-bound and honoured to contribute Rs 200,000/- to @PMCares, Rs 150,000/- to @TelanganaCMO & Rs 50,000/- to Sec Cantt Board. #COVID19outbreak #PMCaresFunds #PMCARES @narendramodi @PMOIndia @KTRTRS @BCCI @WHO #letsgetourcountrybackontrack."

Sportspersons across the globe have made contributions to help fight the pandemic and India skipper Virat Kohli along with actress wife Anushka Sharma contributed Rs 3 crore. India's limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma has contributed Rs 80 lakh while Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane has contributed Rs 10 lakh. Little Master Sachin Tendulkar also contributed Rs 50 lakh in his effort to help those in need. Sourav Ganguly Donates 2000kg Rice at Kolkata’s Belur Math to Help the Needy Amid Nationwide Lockdown.

With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons are trying their best to donate and help the needy as much as they can in these trying times.

In fact, players' wages have also been cut in recent times and even a club like Barcelona had to ask its football stars to take a wage cut.